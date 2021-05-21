James Reeves Chilton Jr. passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Cloverdale Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Scottsboro after an extended illness.
Visitation for Cloverdale staff will be at the Scottsboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 4-7 p.m.
An online memorial service will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 10 a.m., via Zoom. Information on attending by Internet or any phone will be emailed to family and friends. Officiating will be Rev. Joseph H. Reams, retired, Kingswood United Methodist Church in Mobile.
James’s lifelong heroic courage and perseverance were an inspiration to all who loved him. Born with cerebral palsy, James faced many challenges with amazing spirt and strength of character. He never gave up.
James was born in 1952, the third of three children, to Bernice D. and James Reeves Chilton Sr., in Western Kentucky. James’s family and friends loved him for his concern for everyone he cared about. We also cherished James’s cheerfulness and his dry sense of humor.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Jane Chilton Curry (Stephen) of Haywood County North Carolina and cousins, Kathy Williams of Dallas, Texas, Anita P. and John Ranelli of Hoover and Bill and Connie Stewart of Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Also surviving James is his beloved “second mother” and family friend, Pat Muse of Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.