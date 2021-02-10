Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 10, 2021 @ 4:34 pm
Patricia Dean Dobbs, 59 of Section, passed away on Feb. 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Roger Redden officiating. Burial followed in Rainsville Memorial Park.
