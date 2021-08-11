Archie Wayne Shaw, born on May 26, 1951 in Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 in Scottsboro.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m., in his memory.
Archie is survived by his wife, Rhydonia Shaw; daughters, Sherry Hooe (Brandon) and Sheila Waller (Jack); son, Troy Haltom; grandchildren, Dekota Presley, Josh Noles, Alex Shepard and Anna Shepard; sisters, Marcia DeMarigny (Don) and Rita Griffin (Skip); brother, Ronald Shaw (Debra) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie M. and Patsy Shaw and great granddaughter, Evie Sierra Shepard.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.