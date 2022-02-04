Verne Charles Patrow, 68 of Scottsboro (formerly of Eau-Claire, Wisconsin) passed away on Jan. 26, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Patrow is survived by his wife, Cheryl Roder Patrow; daughter, Michelle Ann Terrell (Jonathan); brother, Jay Michael Patrow; grandchildren, Alora Whitehead (Jordan), Caitlin LeAnn Terrell and Jonathan Luke Terrell and great granddaughter, Raleigh Louann Whitehead.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Myron Patrow and Lorraine Gladys Marsh; son, Aaron Patrow and brother, Terry Patrow.
Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.