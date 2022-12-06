Elizabeth Louise Porter Traylor (Liz), 87, passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2022.
Those that knew her loved her. Her laugh was infectious, and her smile would light up a room. Her kindness touched so many people in many ways, especially with notes and cards to acknowledge and support her family and friends.
Mrs. Traylor grew up in Scottsboro and graduated from Jackson County High School in 1954. She was in the band and marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
She also served on the Jackson County Christmas Charities Board of Directors. She dedicated her entire life to her husband and family.
She is survived by her four children, Debby Jennings (Don), Anita Ferry (Mike) Eddie Traylor (Michelle) and Tina Smith (Mike); eight grandchildren, Joey Jennings, Kasey Jennings, Matt Ferry, Jase Traylor, Jessalyn Trujillo, Eric Rochelle, Blake Smith and Alan Smith; one brother, Bobby (Ann) Porter; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bill Traylor and her parents, Allen and Audrey Porter.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 1 p.m., and funeral service at 2 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church at 1411 County Road 51 in Dutton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barfield Healthcare, 22444 Highway 431, Guntersville, AL 35976 or Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, Attn: Johnny Arnold, 204 County Road 471, Dutton, AL 35744.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.