Sylvia Moore, 79 of Fort Payne, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 12 noon, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Haynes officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Sylvia is survived by her sons, Kenneth Johnson (Debbie) and Eric Johnson (Janie); grandchildren, Blaine Johnson, Emma Johnson, Eddie Taylor and Eric Taylor; great grandchildren, Kyleah Wheeler and Ryder Taylor; sister, Donna Castello and brother, Billy Johnson.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.