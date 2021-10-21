Clyda Roden Edmonds, 96 of Pisgah, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Pisgah Cemetery with Glenn York officiating.
