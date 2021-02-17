Ray Dolberry, 62 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, from 6-9 p.m., at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Duane Sims, Johnny Sims, Larry Hutcheson, Mason Hutcheson, Dennis Green, Ronnie Dolberry, Jim Gross and Cody Cookston.
Mr. Dolberry is survived by his significant other, Denise Willis; daughter, Keisha Dolberry; son, Dustin Dolberry; stepdaughter, Sabryna Miller; grandchildren, Kyle Dolberry, Cheyenne Dolberry, Dahilia Dolberry and Jackson Dolberry; step-grandchildren, Ellie Miller, Grey Miller and Grace Underwood and brother, Tommy Dolberry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Myra Dolberry; grandson, Easton Underwood and parents, Grady Dolberry and Kay Frazier.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.