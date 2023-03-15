Mrs. Yvonne Busby Smith, 72, of Henagar, AL passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Cloverdale Nursing Home. Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm with funeral services following at 3:00 pm in the Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Earnest Corbitt officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. Kerby Funeral Home is assisting the family.
