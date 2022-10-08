Virginia Jacobs, 89 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday at Scottsboro Funeral Home, beginning at 12 noon.

