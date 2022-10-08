Virginia Jacobs, 89 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday at Scottsboro Funeral Home, beginning at 12 noon.
Virginia is survived by her sons, Gaylon Jacobs and Neal Jacobs; granddaughters, Melissa Hardenbrook and Lee Ann Sanders and brother, Herbert Dooms Jr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Jacobs; daughter, Vonn Kennedy; sons, Stanley Jacobs and Jeff Jacobs and sister, Jo Evans.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
