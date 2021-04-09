James “Butch” Green, 69 of Section, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Butch was retired from Norandal Aluminum and also worked at Maples for many years.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Wes McBride officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 5-9 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Butch is survived by his wife, Annette Green; daughters, Debbie Green and Sheri Hill; son, Drew Green; granddaughter, Jazmine Hill and brothers, Dennis Green and Gary Green.
He was preceded in death by his great grandson, Owen Hill and parents, Oval and Annie Green.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.