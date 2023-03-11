Martha Gamble Willmon, of Scottsboro was born December 19, 1937 and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Huntsville, surrounded by her loved ones. Martha was 85 years and was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Charles Willmon, her oldest son, Anthony Willmon, her parents, Claude & Erma Gamble, her brothers, Billy Gamble and Gene Gamble, and sisters, Bobbie Majors and Joyce McGill.
Martha was married to Charles at an early age and began a ministry that would last over 60 years. This ministry started at Oak Grove Holiness Church in Swearengin and they also started new churches in Fyffe and Rainsville, where they eventually retired.
She was a very talented artist, winning several awards for her paintings, while also teaching a new generation of artists this craft. She has many accomplished students that continue this craft today. She also loved to write, and has written her autobiography among other books, including a children’s book.
Martha and Charles enjoyed traveling and were afforded the opportunity to travel throughout the United States and overseas during Charles’s banking career of over 50 years. After the loss of Charles, she created a new chapter in her life at Fleming Farms in Huntsville where she was active in painting and others activities while making new friends. She enjoyed spending her time with her family, attending church, painting, teaching, and writing.
She is survived by her three sons, Benji and wife Terry Willmon, Nixon “Nicky” and wife Karen Willmon, and Jeff and wife Cindy Mefford; grandchildren, Bradley, Aaron, Julie, Anna, Isaac, and Luke Willmon, Emily and Eli Mefford; 9 great grandchildren; a sister, Frances and husband Phillip Winn; and one brother, Jimmy C. and wife Beverly Gamble.
Martha lived a full wonderful life with many interests. Her entire family and host of friends will miss her dearly.
Visitation was at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Thursday, March 9 from 6-8 p.m. She will lie-in-state at Rainsville Holiness Church on Friday, March 10 from 12-1 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Ollie Taylor officiating. A private family graveside service will be held at Gunter Mountain Memory Gardens.
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Willmon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.