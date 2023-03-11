Martha Gamble Willmon

Martha Gamble Willmon, of Scottsboro was born December 19, 1937 and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Huntsville, surrounded by her loved ones. Martha was 85 years and was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Charles Willmon, her oldest son, Anthony Willmon, her parents, Claude & Erma Gamble, her brothers, Billy Gamble and Gene Gamble, and sisters, Bobbie Majors and Joyce McGill.

Martha was married to Charles at an early age and began a ministry that would last over 60 years.  This ministry started at Oak Grove Holiness Church in Swearengin and they also started new churches in Fyffe and Rainsville, where they eventually retired.

