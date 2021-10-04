The world lost a beloved mother and grandmother “Nanny” on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Allie (“Lib”) was born in Jackson County on Dec. 10, 1928. An avid reader, she amassed hundreds of books and read them all. She also loved tending her beautiful flowers, vegetable gardening, canning, cooking, wonderful meals and giving the best hugs.
She loved her church family at House of Prayer Church on Crow Mountain. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest pride and joy. She was surrounded by her children as she peacefully passed into eternity.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Gilliam; her daughter, Donna Gilliam and her father, Thomas Light Sr.
She is survived by her sister, Virginia Norbet; her children, Susan (Dewey) Davis, Mike (Brenda) Gilliam, Betty (Jackie) Parcus, Thomas (JoAnne) Gilliam, Sheilla (Keith) Boland, Leonard (Rhonda) Gilliam and Barbara (Tom Simmons) Gilliam; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will have a private memorial service, and friends are invited to the graveside service at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens, in Hollywood, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 3 p.m.
She battled cancer on several occasions, but it never overcame her positive spirit and deep faith. A charitable giver with a kind and generous heart to all, she would have been honored with donations in her name to your favorite charity, the American Cancer Society or MD Anderson Cancer Center, in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.