Lonnie O. Grider, 69 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
He is survived by his daughter, Jaime Beaty (Will Westmoreland); sister, Reba Spurlock and brother, Eddie Grider (Brenda).
He was preceded in death by his grand, Lonnie Grider; granny, Pauline Grider; brothers, Russell Grider, Jesse Grider and Dallas Grider; sister, Glenda Jo Grider; brother-in-law, Bill Spurlock; father, Pete Grider and mother, Madge Grider.
Mr. Grider’s wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.