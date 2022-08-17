Maxine Irene Kirtland, 90 of Section, passed away peacefully Aug. 10, 2022 at her home.
Born and raised in Macedonia, she was the first child in her family to graduate high school.
While living in Georgia, she worked 20 years for the Cobb County School System as the lunchroom manager at Bellmont Hills Elementary. At this time, she also worked at Smyrna Hospital.
She was an important part of her community, working at Highlands Medical Center as a CNA and, after retirement, serving as a volunteer. A member of two Red Hats Society – Macedonia and Scottsboro, she loved to travel, not only in the U.S. but abroad. If you said go, she said where to?
She was the cornerstone of her numerous family members and a good friend to many others. He high-energy approach to life will be sorely missed. If you met her, you would not soon forget little “Max.”
She is survived by her son, Bill Kirtland (Debbie); daughter-in-law, Judy Kirtland; grandchildren, Brent Long (Candie), Sabrina Wells (Ryan), Oliver Kirtland (Montana), Adrienne Malone (David), Travis Stegall, Seth Stegall and Kennedy Kirtland and great grandchildren, Austin, Nathan, Anastasia, Faith, Grayson, Dawson and Lola Marie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Looney and Mintie Harper; son, Dan Kirtland; daughter, Janis Kirtland; granddaughter, Landis Hildebrand and four brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.
