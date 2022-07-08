June Luna Campbell entered into eternal life July 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 18, 1931 to J.D. and Ruby Hill Luna in Lewisburg, Tennessee and graduated from Huntsville High School and the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Illustration.
In 1952, she started dating Don Campbell, and he was so enamored with her that he gave up basketball scholarships at other universities to attend Alabama with her. They married in 1953 and would go on to serve the Lord together in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Chicago, Pittsburgh, the Bahamas, New Jersey and Nashville.
Above all, she loved and was loved by her Lord Jesus Christ; her husband of almost 69 years, Don Campbell; her daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Charlie Brumit and Leah and Gary Martin; grandchildren, Clint and Cindy Brumit, Logan Brumit, Chelsea Martin and Randall Burke and Meredith Martin and great granddaughter, Molly Craig Brumit.
She was particularly fond of painting, sewing, Alabama football, crossword puzzles, Werther’s, Donelson Church of Christ, gardening, 1940’s music and eating chicken livers at Cracker Barrel.
A talented and accomplished artist and master seamstress, she made most of her clothing her daughters and grandchildren wore, including beautiful wedding gowns for herself, Kathy and Leah.
She taught painting and sewing for many years, and her artwork is loved by friends and family across the southeast.
A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Donelson Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennesee. Interment was held at Hermitage Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to Don and June Campbell Fund at AGAPE at 4555 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37204 (www.agapenashville.org).