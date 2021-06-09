Gregory Junior Dunn, 57 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Paint Rock Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of service.
Mr. Dunn is survived by his mother, Shirley Isbell.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Junior Dunn; brothers, Randy Dunn and Jerry Dunn and grandparents, Wilburn and Mae Sisk.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.