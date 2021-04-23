Rev. Bud Durham, 83 of Pisgah, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Durham was the founding minister of Freedom Baptist Church and a Baptist minister for 57 years.
Funeral services were held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Freedom Baptist Church with Rev. David Patty, Rev. Rick Freeman and Rev. Dale Haynes officiating. Burial followed at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Rev. Durham is survived by his wife, Margie Durham; children, Elaine Thurmond (Anthony) and Michael Durham (Cathy); sister, Kathryn Holder (Stanley); grandchildren, Shaley Lewis (Kyle), Ashley Johnson (Dylon), Stacey McKee (Nick) and Lindsay Reeves (Nathan); great grandchildren, Caden McIllwain, Libbi Reeves, Calli Reeves, Wyatt McKee, Rylen Lewis, Ryder Lewis, Rose Lewis and Emmaline McKee and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, EG Durham and Maudie Durham; sisters, Imogene Durham, Collen Wright and Margaret Durham; brother-in-law, Tommy Wright and great grandchild, Caitlin Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Freedom Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.