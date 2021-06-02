Houston Thrower, 71 of Hytop, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Hytop Holiness Church with Rev. Ray Davis and Rev. James “Totchie” McLain officiating. Mr. Thrower will lie in state on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Mr. Thrower is survived by his daughter, Angela Renee Thrower; sister, Martha Glascoe; brothers, James Lloyd Thrower, Charley (Sharon) Sanders, Ronald Ray Sanders and Danny Sanders; special brother, Robert Earl (Sue) Thrower and special sisters, Deborah Davis and Lisa (Joe) Welsh.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Thrower; father, Houston T. Gipson; mother and stepfather, Pauline and Charlie Sanders; special parents, Robert and Lavania Thrower; sister, Charlene Smith and brother, Ranny Sanders.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.