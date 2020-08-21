Hazel Loretta Taylor, 93 of Bridgeport, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., at New Canaan Baptist Church. Burial will follow in New Canaan Cemetery.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her children, Dale (Jack) Poland of Griffin, Georgia, Diane Taylor of Bridgeport and Diana (Tim) Ritter of Scottsboro and two grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Essie Smith; father, John B. Smith and son, John Sexton.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.