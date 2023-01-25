Ann Elizabeth Noble Craft, best known as Anna Lou or Shorty, was a light in the community of Scottsboro for a number of years.
Ann Elizabeth Noble Craft, best known as Anna Lou or Shorty, was a light in the community of Scottsboro for a number of years.
She transitioned to her eternal home Jan. 16, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Ann had a beautiful Homegoing Celebration Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at St. Elizabeth M.B. Church, in Scottsboro, with Superintendent Herbert Freeman officiating and the Draper Sisters providing song service.
Well-wishers came from all around to celebrate the life and legacy of a loving and beautiful woman, who was known as Mom, Gran Shorty and Anna Lou to many.
She leaves to carry on her legacy her devoted daughter, Nita Tollliver (Kevin); three loving sons, Wilson Cothron, Howard Cothron and Lebron Craft; 10 grandchildren; four great grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.
Interment was in the Old Baptist Cemetery in Hollywood.
Nelms Memorial Funeral Funeral Home, in Huntsville, was in charge of services.
