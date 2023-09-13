Mrs. Mary Cornelison was welcomed into Heaven on Sept. 7, 2023.
Mrs. Cornelison was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend-always willing to lend a hand or a listening ear.
She adored her grandchildren and time spent with them, whether she was rocking tiny babies or cheering them on in sports or theater productions. She was also a wonderful playmate and could make even a simple bowl filled with wooden apples create hours of fun. Tea parties were her specialty, and they became a grand occasion year after year. She was a fountain of love and warmth, encouragement and wisdom, and she used them all to point her grandchildren to Jesus.
She was an amazing cook, baker, gardener, and decorator, and was always up for adventure, whether that be a ride in a truck bed or exploring a new city. Her engaging smile and wonderful sense of humor made any day better.
She was a member of Center Point Baptist Church and loved her church family. She also loved to study her Bible, which helped her in offering its wisdom to those who treasured her counsel. She and her daughter Tammy would often discuss Bible prophecy for hours and eagerly awaited the Lord’s return. Her greatest desire was that others would know her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ so they could one day be in his presence as she is now.
Mrs. Cornelison was preceded in death by her parents, Kendall and Velma Bishop; brothers, Steve Bishop, Ray Truman Bishop, Dan Bishop, and John Bishop; sister, Joyce Cornelison; and son, Justin Brandon Callaway.
She is survived by her husband, Alvin Cornelison; daughter, Tammy Coulter (Greg); bonus son, Kerry Cornelison (Melanie); bonus daughter, Trina Powell (Stacy); grandchildren, Grant and Ava Coulter, Brooke Winkles, Dakota and Colby Powell, and Tylyn Wright (Allen); sisters, Betty Hill (Phillip) and Shirley Magouirk (Doug); brother, Kendall Bishop; and several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Center Point Baptist Church in Scottsboro. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m.. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Pastor David Moorman will officiate.