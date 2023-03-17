Mr. Glenneth Staton, age 79 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
He is survived by his son, James Staton; sister, Brenda Gass; brothers, Kenneth Staton and Wayne Staton and several grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
