James Leon Travis Sr., born April 7, 1937 in Scottsboro to James “Estill” Travis and Veda Bell Travis, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2021 in his home.
He is a retired Air Force veteran of over 20 years of service. He served in the Vietnam War. Additionally, he worked and retired from Mead. He enjoyed work and piddling around at his farm in Skyline, watching Westerns and the news.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Donna King officiating. Burial will follow at Travis Cemetery.
Mr. Travis is survived by his sons, Randy Travis of Powhatan Point, Ohio and Kenneth (Mary) Travis of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Jeffrey Whitley, Samantha (Dusty) Travis-Wilson, Jamie (Jeremy) Batey, Justin (Kara) Travis and Jennifer (Jesse) Hernandez and his younger brother, Lawrence Travis of Florida.
He was also a loving great grandpa to Milee, Xander, Stella, Olivia, Emma, Bennett and Mason.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Patricia Sue Travis; his parents, Estill and Veda Travis; his children, James Travis Jr. and Tina Gervais (Travis) and his granddaughter, Melissa Travis.
