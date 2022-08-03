Ralph Bailey, 64 of Baileytown, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Ralph loved to hunt, jeep riding, fishing, camping and just being outdoors. He was a jack of all trades and had more friends than most people could ever have. His wife, daughter and special daughter were his world.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 4 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Arnold and Bob Dean officiating. Burial will follow at Prince Cemetery at Baileytown.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, beginning at 2 p.m. until time of service. His request was that all dress in casual attire.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Lori Bailey; daughter, Amanda Nicole Bailey; special daughter, Tracie Corbin; grandchildren, Trey, Casen and Abigail; mother, Jewel Bailey; brother, Rodney Bailey; special brothers, Rufus Jones, Danny Bell and Skitch Statum; two nieces and several great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clearview Cancer Institute in his memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.