It is with regret we announce the passing of Shelia Faye (Ray) Beard, 74 of Fayetteville, Tennessee.
Shelia was born on Aug. 29, 1947, in Scottsboro, to the late William C. Ray and Sarah Sims Ray. She passed away on Jan. 2, 2022 at her residence.
Shelia married Donald L. Beard on Sept. 2, 1967. She was devoted to her Lord and used her talents in creativity and sewing to profess the Words of Christ.
Shelia spent over 40 years teaching babies and toddlers about Jesus Christ as well as establishing new teaching criteria and mentoring teachers in Cradle Roll methods. She was a member of the Howell Church of Christ, where she attended regularly until her illness finally home bound her.
She is survived by her husband Don Beard with whom she celebrated 54 years of marriage; two sons, Nathan (Christie) Beard of Madison and Daniel (Amy) Beard of Blanche, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Levi, Faith, Gideon, Josiah, Caleb and Leah Beard; two sisters, Bettye (Fred) Hafley of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee and Cathy (Phillip) Thomason of Port Heuneme, California, along with many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Shelia was preceded in death by her brothers, Bob Ray of Scottsboro and Scott Ray of Oxford.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Higgins Funeral Home. A graveside service was held at Burgess Cemetery in Scottsboro.