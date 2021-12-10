Dakota “Codi” Laine Schuelke, 31 of LaFayette, Georgia (originally from Scottsboro) passed from this life on Dec. 6, 2021 and walked into Heaven.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Schuelke officiating. Burial will follow at Peter’s Cove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
She leaves behind a host of family and friends whom will miss her dearly, including her father, Kevin James Schuelke (Kathleen Cain); mother, Katrina Renee Willmon Derby (Jerry Smith); sister, Heather Briana Schuelke (Cameron Jones); brother, Dylan Ryan Dunn; three nephews she loved as her own, Hunter Jayden Kennedy, Gage Alexander Frye and Joseph Wayne “JW” Highfield; uncle, Mark Joseph Schuelke (Pam); several cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family and special friends, Katie Heath, Brittany Allan and Darryl Denson.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, David Joe and Clara Marie Hill Wallace and Dale and Ola Bell Willmon Dunn; uncle, Roger Dale Willmon; great grandparents, Jorde and Sallie Smith, Buford and Maie Smith and Milton Willmon and Janie Bohannon and great uncle, Charlie Smith.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.