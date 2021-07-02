1 Corinthians 2:9 “But as it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.”
Dr. Wayne “Doc” Augustus Patterson III, DDS, 65 of Scottsboro, born on Sunday, June 17, 1956, passed from the bonds of this earth on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Center Point Baptist Church with Minister David Moorman officiating and dear friend, Stan Merck, speaking.
Wayne was born in Greenville, AFB, Mississippi to Wayne Augustus Jr. and Ginny Sue “Sue” Wade Patterson. Later, he graduated Class of 1974 from Virgil J. Grissom High School, continuing on to the University of Alabama, where he graduated in May 1978.
He continued his degree in dentistry at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, graduating in May 1982 with a doctorate.
He served Scottsboro and the surrounding area as a Doctor of Dental Surgery for 39 years, and this career brought him joy. He enjoyed the new faces and the familiar, and what made him light up was knowing he made someone’s day better by the time they left his office.
Helping others and improving their lives was his favorite part of being a dentist, and he was a shining example of a good human being, even traveling across the globe on church missions to assist impoverished countries and provide them with free dental care and education.
Wayne was jolly, sincere, genuine, humorous, witty, respectful, patient and among many other attributes, he was a kind soul. Above all of these, he was a Child of God, and he served the Lord by doing what brought him joy: serving others in whatever capacity he could, with a grateful, open heart.
He was also insatiably curious and talented. A singer, karaoke champ, dancer, dentist, award-winning carver and an indomitable athlete, in love with what the world around him had to offer.
He enjoyed competing in seven Iron Man triathlons, countless other triathlons, marathons, sprints, cycling, running, swimming, and he owned a slew of souvenir shirts from these events. He also enjoyed hiking parts of the Appalachian Trail and this beautiful state that he called home.
Wayne was a beloved friend to so many and a devoted companion and husband to his wife, Mary, and he filled their days together with love, laughter and adventure. He truly loved her as Christ loved the church.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife and best friend, Mary Elizabeth Smith Patterson; beloved sons, Wayne (Tiffany Lynn) Augustus Patterson IV and Michael Wade Patterson; cherished grandchildren, Evelyn Rose Patterson and twin granddaughters yet to be born; beloved parents, Wayne and Sue Patterson; cherished siblings, David (Deborah) Wade Patterson, John (Robyn) Allen Patterson and Melanie (James) Lee Patterson Enright; beloved mother and father-in-law, Jerry and Elizabeth Mae Smith; cherished brother-in-law, Jerry (Darla) Clay Smith; cherished sisters-in-law, Michelle (Joe) Jeannette Smith Culver and Martha Rose Smith; numerous precious nieces and nephews; beloved great nieces and great nephews; a host of family and dear friends and loyal furry friend, Tipsy Bean.
He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Linda Sue Patterson and revered grandparents, Wayne Augustus Sr. and Lila Clair Wade Patterson.
Wayne celebrated his life, loved the Lord and those around him. A life well-lived, well-loved and because of this example, we can celebrate knowing him and knowing he is home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Wayne’s behalf to Tabatha House, a safe home in Guatemala he volunteered at many times during mission trips. Mail checks to Center Point Baptist Church, 2094 County Road 21, Scottsboro, AL 35768. In the memo, write “Tabatha House.”
Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”