Jerry Wayne Perkins, 70 of Princeton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Clay Cemetery with Wayne Williams officiating.
Mr. Perkins is survived by his wife, Sandra Perkins of Princeton; son, Gary (Chasity) Perkins of Scottsboro; daughters, Kathy Perkins of Madison and Mary Baltimore of Paint Rock; seven grandsons; two great grandchildren; mother, Mae Vanhooser of Huntsville; brothers, Danny (Virginia) Perkins of Huntsville, Billy Perkins of Toney and Bobby Ray (Shirley) Perkins of Huntsville; sister, Martha (Jim) Schrader of Huntsville and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.