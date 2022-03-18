Ruth Stratton, 89, passed away on March 10, 2022.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Stratton of Montgomery; daughter, Sallie Cash (Randy) of Scottsboro; son, Wayne Stratton of Scottsboro; grandchildren, Drew Thompson (Candace), Ryan Thompson (Megan), Carrie Thompson Johnston (Adam), Erica Stratton, Clay Stratton, Cole Stratton, Wayne Stratton (Lauren) and Erin Drusbasky (Timothy); great grandchildren, Cohen and Gavin Thompson, Caleb Asher Johnston, Martin Langford and Nolan Drusbasky.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Stratton Sr. (Jerry) in 2001.
Ruth was born on Aug. 14, 1932 in Ameigh, Pennsylvania to Anton and Clementine Johnson. Upon graduation from high school, she moved to Cleveland, Ohio for employment where she met friends that remained lifelong friends.
After awhile, she furthered her career working in Washington, D.C. Once her childhood sweetheart was discharged from the Army (Jerry), they married in February 1953 and made their first home in Spangler, Pennsylvania.
They welcomed their first child, Thomas G. Stratton Jr. (Jerry). After a few years the family moved to Baltimore, Maryland since Jerry took a job with Revere Copper and Brass.
Taking that job meant living close to some family that for 12 years or so was great. Then the most difficult decision needed to be made. Revere was relocating to Scottsboro and did Ruth and Jerry want to move so far away from the families?
They made the right choice in 1968, and the family had a wonderful life. Jerry working at Revere and Ruth at Mead Paper, they enjoyed raising their children in a friendly, small town atmosphere.
Churches were the place to find good people who became great friends. A lot of recreation and beautiful scenery made for endless hours of fun. Traveling was fun for short or long distances.
And then came retirement and grandchildren and great grandchildren. Yes, Ruth and Jerry made a wise decision.
Ruth leaves behind a large, loving family and a family of friends and caregivers. Thank you everyone who showed the love of Christ to our mother because that is how she lived her life.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Valley Funeral Home Chapel in Scottsboro. Burial was held at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.