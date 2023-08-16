Sara A. Allen Middleton Williams, 84 of Scottsboro, died Saturday Aug. 12, 2023 at Crossville Health and Rehab Center. Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 10-11 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Matthew Helms will officiate. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Northeast Alabama Community College Nursing Program.
Sara is survived by her son Bill Middleton Jr., Poulsbo, Washington; daughters Darlene (Marty) Dobbins of Pensacola, Florida, Charlene (Randy) Gothart, Woodville, Alabama; granddaughters, Vanessa (Daniel) Marcum, Scottsboro, Alabama, Holly Gothart-Calera, Alabama; grandson Reiner (Candice) Crabtree, Pace, Florida. Kyle Dobbins, Pensacola, Florida; great-granddaughter, Kylie Marcum, great-grandsons John Riley Marcum and Beau Rily Crabtreel; niece, Jennifer (Rick Bremer) Sanders, Woodville, Alabama.
Sara is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Shelby Allen and Linda Mae Allen, husband Bill Middleton Sr., Billy G. Williams and grandson Riley Crabtree and daughter-in-law Freida Middleton.
Sara retired from a 40-year nursing career. She loved the beach and lived in Pensacola, Florida from 1997-2005. She married Bill Williams in 2006 and moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee and recently moved back to the Scottsboro area. She was a cancer survivor and a strong determined woman and taught her children to be the same. She wanted everyone to love one another because Jesus first loved us. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com