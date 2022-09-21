Donald Dwain Britt Sr., 82 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., at The Gathering Church of God with Pastor Matt Beatty officiating.

