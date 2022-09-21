Donald Dwain Britt Sr., 82 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., at The Gathering Church of God with Pastor Matt Beatty officiating.
The body will lie-in-state Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until service time, at the church. Burial will be in Zion Rest Cemetery.
Mr. Britt is survived by his wife, Evelyn Britt; children, Phillip Britt (Melony), Lon Britt (Kim), Keith Bradford (Beth), Kathy Hill (Michael) and Kevin Bradford (Tana); 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and sisters, JoAnn Pate (David) and Donna Britt.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Dwain Britt Jr.; parents, Rev. Lon and Ada Britt and brother, Dwight Britt.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
