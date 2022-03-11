Elizabeth Barringer Nunley, 72 of Pisgah, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2022.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Cremation services provided by W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Elizabeth Barringer Nunley, 72 of Pisgah, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2022.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Cremation services provided by W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!