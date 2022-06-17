Billy Joe Johnson, 73 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 20, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Skyline Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Billy Joe is survived by his wife, Norma J. Johnson; daughter, Jennifer Anderson (David); son, Jason Johnson; stepson, Zachary Shankles; grandsons, Joey Ruffolo, Ryan Johnson, Shane Johnson, Jarred Johnson and Kacey Johnson; siblings, Velma Campbell, Elizabeth Terrell, Edith Sanders and Harold Johnson and lots of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvie and Sue Mae Johnson and brother, J.W. Johnson.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.