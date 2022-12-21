Jerry Phillips, 74 of Henagar, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Crawford and Terry Phillips officiating.
