Mary Sue Miller Higginbotham, 91 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at her residence.
A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Scottsboro First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Higginbotham is survived by her sons, Bobby Higginbotham (Janet), David Higginbotham and Duane Higginbotham; granddaughter, Jamie Wilbanks (Brian) and great grandchildren, Peyton Wilbanks, McKenzie Brewer and Kaley Higginbotham.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Higginbotham; son, Mark Higginbotham; grandson, Robby Higginbotham; sister, Vick Miller and parents, Jim and Effie Sherrell Miller.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.