Sonya Jean Larson, 63 of Athens, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Decatur-Morgan Hospital.
Sonya was born Oct. 15, 1958 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. During her school years, due to her stepfather Martin Olson’s army career, Sonya lived in Virginia, North Dakota and Texas.
She then moved to Augusta, Georgia where she graduated from high school and then returned to Dutton. She later earned an AS in Accounting and an AS in Business Administration from Calhoun Community College in Athens.
Sonya worked for TVA in Alabama and Tennessee and Calhoun College in Athens.
Sonya is survived by her mother, Marilyn (John) Frantangelo of Dutton; “Dad,” Martin Olson of Clifton, Virginia; brother, Allan Olson of St. Paul, Minnesota; stepbrother, Robert Frantangelo of Huntsville; stepsister, Gina Frantangelo of Brunswick, Georgia; aunt, Sara Johnson of Wilkesboro, North Carolina; cousins, Dennis Johnson and Gary Johnson of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Drenda Ellis of Pisgah and Suzanne York of Dutton and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Also the family of her heart in Athens, Michael (Talitha) Kyle, Tabitha (Jason) Roberts and Ada Shapiro and grandchildren, Shelia Johnson, Hina, Sid and Brentley Kyle.
Sonya was preceded in death by grandparents, Bill and Jean Medlock; father, Allen F. Larson; aunt, Gaynell Ryan and uncles, Bobby Dallas Medlock and Billy Jack Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Section Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Glenn York officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Dutton.
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 12-2 p.m., before the service.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 204 County Road 471, Dutton, AL 35744, or to the Peace, Love & Animals Rescue in Athens at 19135 Nuclear Plant Road, Tanner, AL 35671, in memory of Sonya Larson.