Rodney Bailey, 69 of Baileytown, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Prince Cemetery with Jeff Arnold officiating. Burial will follow after the service.
Rodney is survived by his wife of 50 years, Martha Ann Bailey; mother, Jewel Bailey; children, Melody (Cody) Bailey and Melissa (Brock) Worthen; grandchildren, Breanna (Cameron) Miller, Holly (Zack) Ward, Morgan Worthen, Peyton (Carson) Keeter, Alana (Ryan) Jones, Hunter Jones, Faith Jones, Hope Jones and Parker Brown; great grandchildren, Addilynn Ward and Memphis Ward and special brothers, Donny (Deb) Woodall and George (Cindy) Woodall.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eaber Rayford Bailey and brother, Thomas Ralph Bailey.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
