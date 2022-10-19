Rodney Bailey, 69 of Baileytown, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Prince Cemetery with Jeff Arnold officiating. Burial will follow after the service.

