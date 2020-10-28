Greg Bradford, 57 of Woodville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Bradford is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Campbell (James) and Melissa Bradford; mother, Bonnie Bradford; grandchildren, Logan Daniel, Kayley Daniel and Camden Womack; step grandchild, Kanani Campbell and special friends, Ledon Martin, Phillip (Wendy) Mount and Ryan (Lavanda) Satterfield.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bradford.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.