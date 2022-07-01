Jessie “Lee” Thompson, 54 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Lee was a member of Aspel Methodist Church, a lieutenant at Limrock/Aspel Volunteer Fire Department, retired after 20 years at the ARC, a member of CMA Believers on Bikes and was an active bowler.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Speers and Rev. Jimmy Miles officiating. Burial will follow at Zion’s Rest Cemetery.
Lee is survived by his sisters, Janet (Johnny) Fowler, Regina (Bobby) Bouldin and Sheila (Dewey) Griffith; brothers, Charles (Sherry) Thompson and Kevin Thompson and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Emerson Thompson and Willie Preston Thompson; sister-in-law, Wendy Thompson; nephew, Bobby Darrel Bouldin II and special aunt, Eva (Aunt Bush) Hooper.
Memorials can be made to Limrock/Aspel Volunteer Fire Department in Lee’s memory.
