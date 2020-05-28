Janet Ann Bates Knight, 75 and formerly of Aspel, passed away from natural causes in her home in Aberdeen, Mississippi on Monday, May 25, 2020.
She was born on May 12, 1945 to Jimmie Solister Bates and Mildred Kathleen Wright Bates. She was the wife to late husband, James Orville Knight.
Janet was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She had an impeccable green thumb and loved spending her days gardening and watching her beautiful flowers grow.
Janet was giving and kind and full of jokes and laughter. She could brighten up any room with her comedic spitfire attitude and clever personality. She was truly a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul and will be dearly missed by all who ever knew her.
Janet is survived by her daughters, Tina Knight Edmonds and Gail Knight Denton (Walter); sisters, Relonda Harper (Dee), Doris Turner (James) and Mary Frazier (Marvin); brothers, Pete Bates and Danny Bates; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and special family friend, Debbie Lee Hughes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie and Mildred Bates; siblings, Morris Ray Bates, Patsy Jo Pendergrass, Telford Bates and Raymond Earl Bates and husband, James Orville Knight.
A brief graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Kennamer Cemetery in New Hope.