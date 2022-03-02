Lila (Jean) Wells Washburn, 78 of Woodville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with John Sneed officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Jean is survived by her son, Darryl (Melody) Washburn; grandchildren, Michelle (Tim) Grey and Ashley (Dallis) Johnson; brothers, Cecil (Maxine) Wells and Mike (Connie) Wells; sister, Jane (Roscoe) Manning and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gather Sentell Wells and Martha Lee (Smith) Wells and brothers, Billy Jack Wells, Ernest Ed Wells and George Melvin (Shep) Kennedy.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.