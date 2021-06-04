Carl “Pete” Bradford, 84 of Rainsville (formerly of Scottsboro) passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Pete was a retired heavy equipment operator for Bamsi and was a US Army veteran.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Burgess Cemetery in Scottsboro.
Mr. Bradford is survived by his wife, Eunice Bradford; daughter, Brenda Joyce (Kevin) Bates; sons, Billy (Wendy) Bradford, Bobby Bradford and Glen (Robin) Bradford; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren and sister, Faye Bynum.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Reba Joyce Bradford; son, David Bradford; parents, Charlie and Ruth Bradford; sister, Fannie Ruth Metcalf and brothers, Floyd, Roy, John, D.C., Lee, Ben and Robert.
