Mrs. Betty Jane Wells Manning, age 80, of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away on Wednesday,
Aug. 30, 2023, at Highlands Medical Center surrounded by her family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Scottsboro Funeral Home with Brother Edward Harbin and Brother John Sneed officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be
Adam Manning, Kaleb Manning, Chris Wells, Ridge Wells, Darryl Washburn, and Kyle Kennedy. The family will receive friends at the Scottsboro Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, beginning at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, in care of John Sneed, 8049 Co. Rd. 8, Woodville, AL 35776.
She attended Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Limrock, AL and worked for Allstate Insurance Company in Scottsboro for over 30 years.
Jane is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roscoe Manning; son, Troy Manning; grandsons, Adam and Kaleb Manning; brothers, Cecil (Maxine) Wells, and Mike (Connie) Wells; several nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gather Sentell Wells and Martha Lee (Smith) Wells; brothers, George Melvin “Shep” Kennedy, Ernest Edd Wells and Billy Jack Wells; and twin sister, Lila Jean Wells Washburn.