Elder Gene Thomas, 92 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
Mr. Thomas was a minister for 73 years. He also was a teacher and counselor for 40 years.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at Union Primitive Baptist Church with Elders Darrell Chambers and Sam Etheredge officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his wife, Ann Thomas; sons, Mark Thomas (Cheri) and Troy Thomas (Rebecca); grandchildren, Marie Brock Smith (Kyle), Amy Theimer (Paul), Rebecca Doss, Jared Thomas, Joel Thomas (Hayley), Cassandra Thomas, Charity Thomas and Case Thomas and eight great grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.