Christine B. Sage, “Chris,” passed away at her home in Reston, Virginia Dec. 18, 2022.
She was born in Bluefield, West Virginia Aug. 6, 1964. Chris was employed by Dart Paper Company.
She is survived by her mother, Janet Sage; brother, Robson R. Sage IV; special friend, Mary Ellen Fitzgerald; a host of friends she loved and two dogs, Romeo and Sammie.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robson R. Sage III and grandmothers, Sybil Washington and Grace Walls.
She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Long Green, Maryland. At one time she served on the Vestry there.
Chris graduated from John Battle High School in Bristol, Virginia. She attended Emory and Henry College and got her degree from Christopher Newport in Newport News, Virginia.
Throughout both high school and college, she excelled in volleyball and played pre-olympic volleyball. Recently, Chris became a pickle ball player. She also enjoyed golf and cycling.
A memorial service and visitation will be held Jan. 3, 2023 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 402 South Scott Street in Scottsboro.
Visitation and reception will be at noon. The service will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. Polly H. Robb officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
A memorial service will be held in Reston, Virginia Jan. 9, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at Brown’s Chapel, at 1575 Brown’s Chapel Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Scottsboro.
Money and King Funeral Home, in Vienna, Virginia, is assisting the family.
