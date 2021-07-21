Gary Bynum, 59 of Crow Mountain, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Gary was an avid Auburn Tigers football fan and proud owner of his boxer bulldog, Molly. He was honored to serve in the controllers position for Highlands Medical Center for 40 years.
If he wasn’t at home or camping on Lake Guntersville with his wife and children, he was with his Highlands Medical Center family. He was a graduate of Athens University and Northeast Alabama Community College.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Austell Cemetery in Fackler with Rev. Ray Davis, Dan Newell and Jeff Allen officiating.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 5-9 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Gary is survived by his wife, Traci Wynn Bynum; sons, Conner Bynum and Martin (Leigh-Ann) Bynum; parents, Wayne and Faye Bynum; father-in-law, Jimmy Wynn (Glenda); sister-in-law, Cynthia (Stephen) Congo; brothers-in-law, Greg Wynn and Chris (Stephanie) Wynn; special niece, Madison Congo; special exchange student/son, Orkun (Tara) Ozekin and son, Atlas; nieces and nephews, Dallas (Candice) Wynn and daughter, Delilah, Dawson Wynn and Sally Wynn and daughter, Chloe.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Gladys Jewel Wynn; great grandparents, Jack and Alice Cody; grandparents, Charlie and Ruth Bradford; grandmother, Estell Noblitt and grandfather, Jack Bynum.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.