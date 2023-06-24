Mr. Mark E. Jackson, of Scottsboro who was born on Aug. 28, 1943 in Palo, Iowa, passed away on June 17, 2023.
He retired in 2016 from TAFA INC., Nashville, Tennessee. He retired after 42 years as a Service Manager.
He is survived by his two children: Scott Brian Jackson, 59, of Columbus, Ohio; Lynn Jackson Clemens, 56, of Scottsboro; Three Grandchildren: Erica Nicole Jackson, 34, of Nashville, Tennessee; John St. Clair, 33, of Scottsboro; Marcus St. Clair, 33, of Scottsboro; Eight Great-Grandchildren: Elijah Smith, Jayla Wilson, Ashton Marie St. Clair, Bailee Rae St. Clair, Carter Jayce St. Clair, John Winston St. Clair Jr., Lyric Jane St. Clair and Aaliyah Renee St. Clair.
Mark was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Linda Lee Jackson; his parents, Bernie and Inez Clark of Manchester, Iowa.
He didn’t want flowers sent. However, if family and friends would like to do something in remembrance of our father, please send donations to your local animal shelter or the ASPCA.