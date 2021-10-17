Jeffrey Thomas McAllister, 58 of Woodville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. He was loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and nephew.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Pleasant Groves Holiness Church with Rev. Jamie Black officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Groves Cemetery.
Mr. McAllister is survived by his loving mother, Perley McAllister; brother, Mickey McAllister (Stacey); sisters, Linda Stephens (Darren) and Trena York; nieces, Nicole McAllister, Christy Smith, Brittany Priest and Olivia McAllister; nephews, Justin Smith, Hunter McAllister (Haley) and Nathan Holmes; special aunt and uncle, Kenneth and Nellie Jones; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Thomas McAllister.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.