Elizabeth Ann Dudley, 72 of Hollywood, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Webb and Greg Dudley officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Dudley is survived by her sons, Greg (Chelsea) Dudley and Bradley (Farrah) Dudley; granddaughters, Daylee Dudley and Darbi Dudley; sister, Sue (Tommy) Garner; sisters-in-law, Annie Dudley and Linda Dudley; brother-in-law, James Guess and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Dudley was preceded in death by her husband, Mac Dudley; parents, Cleave and Thelma Jacobs; sisters, Miranda Guess and Wanda Matthews; sister-in-law, Bettye Dudley; brothers-in-law, Baxter Dudley and Donald Matthews and nephew, Joshua Garner.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.